Animals | A chinchilla frolicked in the middle of the road and hid in the engine compartment of a car in Helsinki – “Had taken the hats”

Animals|Chinchilla survived the adventure unscathed. There is no information about its owner.

Somewhere chinchilla had a busy Sunday evening in Helsinki’s Kannelmäki.

The chinchilla was walking freely in the evening on Kantelettarentie, says the fire chief Kai Wasenius From the Helsinki Rescue Service.

A car driving on the road stopped to avoid an animal that got lost in the middle of the road. Then the chinchilla jumped towards the car and hid in the engine compartment.

The occupants of the car tried to get the animal to come out of the engine compartment, but to no avail. They called the emergency services.

Emergency services arrived to help, and the animal was caught in the car’s engine compartment. The chinchilla survived the ordeal unscathed.

The drivers took the chinchilla on board. They had a cardboard box with them, in which they promised to deliver the animal to Viikki’s discovery zoo.

Chinchilla is a species of rodent from South America. Nowadays, they are also kept as pets.

There is no information about the owner of the stray chinchilla in Kannelmäki, because the animal was on the move alone. Wasenius thinks it ended up on the road from a nearby apartment.

“Had taken the hats.”