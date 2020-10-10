Animals A brutally beaten Canada goose was brought to Korkeasaari with its wings twisted twice around each other

Despite the treatment, the goose had to be killed. It will be sent to the Food Agency for examination next week, and the violence will be the subject of a criminal or animal welfare report.

Helsinki the city’s rescue department brought a man-beaten canada goose to Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital last Saturday.

The geese ‘wings had been twisted twice around each other on their backs.

“It’s the same thing as taking a person’s hands behind your back and spinning them,” says Korkeasaari’s director of animal care and protection. Nina Trontti.

“Such an act is not harm.”

Korkeasaari says in its Twitter update that caregivers detached the wings, and the debilitated bird was given painkillers and hydration.

On closer examination, X-rays of the goose showed shots in the wings and chest cavity.

“Despite the painkillers, the wings apparently hung due to nerve damage or ligaments that broke from the shots and twist. The only way to help was a painless end, ”Korkeasaari writes on Twitter.

According to Tront, the goose will be sent for examination next week to the Food Agency, which monitors and examines animal health and welfare. An animal welfare or criminal report will also be filed.

Trontti says that such acts of violence against animals are exceptional, but he has noticed them more recently than usual.

“I don’t know if they come up more and people pay more attention to them, which is a good thing, of course. But at least based on newspaper articles, there may have been somewhat more of them than last year, for example, ”says Trontti.

Trontti says that hate speech, especially about geese, can lead from words to deeds.

“The geese have been ridden on a bicycle, they are kicked, hot coffee and the like are thrown on them. We need to think about how we can live together with nature in the city as well. It’s hard to find ways, but there are definitely ways. ”

According to Tront, instead of violence, we need to think of ways in which the behavior of animals can be controlled by modifying the environment.

“People also need to understand that this city and the globe are not just for people,” Trontti says.

Adult the Canada goose is about a meter high and has a wingspan of about 1.5 meters. The species was planted in the Nordic countries in the 1930s, and the number of heifer geese has grown strongly in Finland over the last couple of decades. There are an estimated 7,000–8,000 pairs of candy geese in Finland. The stocks are abundant in some places, especially in southwestern Finland and in the sea areas on the west coast.

The Canada goose is a game species that can be hunted in Finland, and it has been controlled in Finland mainly on urban beaches.

The disadvantages caused by the Canada goose are the same as those of its fellow white-fronted goose. Especially the feces of Canada geese on beaches and park lawns are perceived as disturbing and dangerous to health.