Animals | A bird dreams of flying, says brain research on pigeons

When tame pigeons sleep, their heads hum from time to time in the same way as a person dreaming.

Then the areas of the pigeons’ brain are activated, where the bird flying forward perceives the landscape whizzing by. At the same time, the brain seems to remember the tactile sensations and emotional experiences of the wings.

Apparently, birds dream of flying.

That’s how they reason In the journal Nature Communications German and French researchers who measured the brain activity of 15 domesticated pigeons.

A dream the signs stood out during active sleep, i.e. REM sleep. In those stages of sleep, we humans also see our most vivid dreams. For us, flying can be a wild experience, for a bird it’s probably more ordinary.

The main purpose of the study was to monitor how the fluid circulating in the sleeper’s brain cleans it of waste materials. However, the references to the dream aroused interest.

The next goal is to teach the pigeons to express what kind of subject they dreamed about after waking up, says one of the researchers in the Ruhr University press release.

Published in Science in Nature 8/2023