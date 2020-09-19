Animals 96 cats are urgently looking for a home in Spain because their owner was evicted from their apartment

Cats need a place to be housed at least because they have been vaccinated or sterilized.

Animal welfare organizations are urgently looking for a home for nearly 100 cats in Gandia, Valencia on the east coast of Spain.

A total of 96 cats had been left homeless because the young man who owned them had been evicted from his apartment.

The animal zoo Spama Safor told about it on Twitter, according to the news agency AFP. An employee of the animal shelter told AFP that the owner had apparently taken a couple of cats a few years ago, which had since multiplied on several occasions.

Cats need a place to be housed at least because they have been vaccinated or sterilized, as there is already no room for all of them in the animal shelter, which is already home to a couple hundred cats.