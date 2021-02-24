Animals 86 dead dolphins were found off the coast of Mozambique, dead dolphins were also found on the same site on Sunday

The cause of mass death is being investigated. So far, researchers have found no injuries or other suspicions in dolphins.

In Southeast Africa 86 dead dolphins were found off the coast of Mozambique on Tuesday, the country’s environment ministry said. Earlier on Sunday, dead dolphins had also been found in the same place. There are now a total of 111 dead dolphins.

The cause of the dolphin mass death is being investigated, but so far, scientists have not found any injuries or other suspicions in the dolphins.

A more accurate dolphin discovery site is Bazaruto Island in the Mozambique Channel, part of the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park. The Mozambique Channel is located between Mozambique and Madagascar.

In addition to dolphins, whales, dugongs, 180 different bird species and other animals are found in the protected waters of the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park.