The foundation Animal Equality, together with the Murcia Animal Rights Coordinator, protested this Saturday in front of the port of Cartagena to demand from the Government of Spain the prohibition of the export of live animals to countries outside the European Union.

“We hope that the scandal of the Karim Allah ship will serve at least to make visible the hell that animals suffer on these long-distance trips and we demand that the Government of Spain put an end to the export of live animals to countries outside the EU”, states Silvia Barquero, director of Animal Equality.

And is that, “in the absence of transparency on the part of Spain”, the Research Committee on Animal Transport created by the European Parliament has sent a letter to the Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, requesting updated information on the Karim Allah and the decisions taken.

For its part, Animal Equality has demanded by means of a letter sent to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food the urgent intervention of official veterinarians and that they report on the situation of the animals.

The international organization also demands that the ship ElBeik, loaded with 1,776 animals and which is in a similar situation in Cyprus, be requested immediately to return to Spanish waters and treat those animals. “Given the impossibility of ensuring the conditions of health or animal welfare to destination, we request that Spain prohibit the transport of animals to countries outside the EU as several European countries have already done,” they defend.

Transport of live animals



The deficiencies detected in the handling of the lambs that were shipped last spring in the Port of Cartagena bound for Saudi Arabia led Animal Equality to file a lawsuit with the General Directorate of Health of Agricultural Production. The organization carried out an investigation and initiated a petition addressed to the European Commission and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries demanding an end to long-distance transport, which has already been signed by more than 22,000 people.

Animalists argue that globally, more than 2 billion farm animals travel long distances each year as a way to transport live meat. “Thousands die during the journey and are thrown overboard by appearing on the beaches,” they lament.

Spain is the first European country exporting live cattle. Many of these animals are raised in Spain, but also imported from all over Europe and fattened here, to later be sent to the Middle East.