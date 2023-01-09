Bigmodethe company of YouTuber Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow better known as Dunkeyhas unveiled the first game it will publish: it’s about Animal Wella metroidvania that also appeared on the pages of the PS Blog, coming to PC and PS5.

In his “best of 2022” video, the content creator revealed that Bigmode’s first project will be Animal WellFor those unfamiliar with it, the game is the work of solo developer Billy Basso, aka Shared Memory, and puts a heavy emphasis on non-linear exploration.

“Explore a dense, interconnected labyrinth and unravel its many secrets. Collect items to manipulate the environment in surprising and meaningful ways. Encounter beautiful and disturbing creatures as you try to survive what lurks in the darkness,” reads the Steam page of the game. There seems to be a lot to discover in this beautifully bleak and pixelated world, as the game also promises “tons of secrets” and hidden puzzles that players will “discover over the years”.

We recall that in a YouTube video in which he announced BigmodeGastrow said, “I understand which ideas always work, which never work, which are fresh or need to come back, and which are extremely discounted.” However, his decision was met with a fair amount of criticism due to his commitment to only release great indie games, despite him having no previous experience in the industry. According to many, Dunkey is a bit naïve to think he can run a company like this, but until we see him in action we won’t know if he will be successful or not.

No one has been set exit date for Animal Well, so it might be a while before we find out if Dunkey actually has an eye for quality games.

Finally we leave you to Trailer for Animal Well.