Animal welfare Ombudsman finds shortcomings in police investigation into animal welfare offenses, Police Board promises to improve guidance

The one-hour online course on animal welfare offenses in the police undergraduate degree is limited, says the ombudsman.

Ombudsman sees room for improvement in how diligently the police record and investigate animal welfare crimes reported to them.

The complaint was lodged by the Finnish Animal Welfare (Sey), according to which reports made by the supervisory authorities, especially veterinarians, are not properly recorded by the police. According to it, in 2018, for example, about 1,500 acts in violation of animal welfare regulations were not recorded.

Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen notes in its recent decision that the situation regarding the recording of reports of animal welfare offenses is unsatisfactory.

“The fact that the police do not record reports in which the whistleblower considers the events to be a crime is contrary to the Preliminary Investigation Act. The situation should be rectified without delay. “

According to Jääskeläinen, the Police Board should ensure, through instructions and supervision, that notifications are recorded uniformly in accordance with the Preliminary Investigation Act and the police’s internal instructions in all police departments.

Failure to record reports of animal welfare offenses also means that criminal liability cannot materialize in practice. Jääskeläinen also reminds that the report must be registered, even if the police estimate that the report would not lead to a preliminary investigation.

Police Board Jääskeläinen’s reply showed that it had already begun preparing guidelines on animal welfare offenses.

Jääskeläinen also believes that the supply of training in animal welfare offenses at the Police University of Applied Sciences is too limited and therefore it is necessary to increase it in the police administration. In undergraduate education, the training is only about an hour-long online course, but it is broader in higher education aimed at officer positions.

According to him, it would be good to have a sufficient number of animal welfare researchers in each police station.

Complaint behind is a former police officer Toni Lahtinen, which welcomes the position of the Legislator. He was involved in setting up a unit at the Helsinki Police Department to investigate crimes against animals, and has become known for animal welfare issues. He made the complaint as Sey’s agent.

According to him, the field of animal welfare has long known that the police are not always up to the task of recording and investigating animal welfare offenses.

“Quite a few police officers feel that animal welfare crimes are not real crimes. Of course, some consider them real crimes, but their willingness to investigate these things is weakened by pure incompetence, ”says Lahtinen.

The incompetence, he said, is due to the fact that the supply of education is so limited.

“One clear problem is that these specialized stories are being investigated in mass crime and day-to-day investigation teams. There has long been a situation where things are being killed with grief over resource problems. It is clear that animal welfare cases without stakeholders claiming their rights are not a priority. ”