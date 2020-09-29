The elected Ecology Democracy Solidarity particularly regrets that the measures for captive fauna announced by Barbara Pompili do not concern hunting.

The Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili announced on Tuesday, September 29 a series of measures intended to guarantee the animal welfare of captive fauna, such as the progressive ban of wild animals in circuses and fur mink farms. These announcements go “in the right direction” for Matthieu Orphelin, guest of franceinfo this Tuesday.

The member of the Ecology Democracy Solidarity group recalls that the announced provisions are already all present in his bill which must be debated from Wednesday in the National Assembly. Matthieu Orphelin calls on the government to change its position on other themes related to animal welfare.

The elected ecologist of Maine-et-Loire thinks that his bill forced the government to act after months of procrastination but that there is “subjects of which the minister did not speak”. Matthieu Orphelin takes the example of hunting.

There are practices such as hunting with hounds, digging up badgers or foxes that today do not conform to the values ​​of our society. Matthew Orphanto franceinfo

“On these subjects, the government must also move”, says the deputy. “We are being told of new proposals from the Minister of Agriculture Julien Denormandie in a few days. We will be very vigilant that this subject – so important for citizens – finally progresses after three years of inaction by the government,” warns Matthieu Orphelin.

Matthieu Orphelin also demands that the government be “more precise” on the tools to help the sectors affected by these new measures such as circus, dolphinariums or mink breeders: “We will have to be able to give ourselves the means to support all the players in this transition”. While 250 million euros are provided for in the recovery plan to, among other things, modernize slaughterhouses, the Member of the Ecology Democracy Solidarity group asks for money to help breeders “in the implementation of techniques that allow better animal welfare”.