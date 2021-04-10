THE Parliamentary Association for the defense of animal rights (APPDA) has called on the Government to pass a state law banning circuses with animals throughout Spain.

The Compromis (a coalition of Valencian nationalist, left-wing and environmentalist parties) senator and member of the Parliamentary Association for Animal Rights (APPDA) Carles Mulet, has spoken out in defense of animals used in circuses.

“These animals suffer deprivation of freedom and spend most of their lives caged or chained, without space to develop their natural psychological, and social needs,” he said.

Additionally, Mulet pointed out that the animals are subjected to harsh training ‘that engages the animal in unnatural exercises’ by using ‘cruel training techniques’ which are ‘unacceptable.’

Many circus animals develop behavioral and / or health problems as a direct result of the captive life that they are forced to lead.

Mulet has demanded that the government put forward a motion to ban the use of animals in circuses nationwide.

77.6% of Spain has already passed regional or municipality laws banning the use of wild animals in circuses

Currently, nationwide ban on all animals in circuses include: Cyprus, Greece, Malta, and Bolivia and countries with a nationwide ban on the use of wild animals in circuses include: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Singapore, Israel and Mexico.

