Ecologists propose obliging dog owners to use paper bags for animal waste.

People constantly complain about how citizens walk their pets in parks, squares, in the courtyards of houses. This becomes a problem for others. The fact is that, for example, after dogs, their waste remains on the ground – this is uncomfortable for others. The Russian Ecological Society wrote about this to the Russian Environmental Operator (REO, which carries out a “garbage” reform in the Russian Federation). Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

According to experts, in 2020 there were about 22.6 million dogs in the country, during which time their number jumped by 21%. That is, already three years ago, pets were in 59% of Russian families – about 70.4 million people over 14 years old. Following the growth in the number of pets, the amount of waste they produce also increases – in the case of dogs, this is already almost 4 million tons annually, environmentalists emphasized.

Some people are accustomed to putting dog waste in separate bags and throwing it in trash cans. But many hosts don’t. In the spring, this problem is especially acute, when it gets warmer and subbotniks begin, the letter from the ecological society says.

At the same time, those citizens who clean up after their pets use mostly plastic bags. But then they cannot be separated from organic waste – as a result, the plastic leaves for the landfill. It enters the soil, water and microorganisms, pollutes the environment.

These two problems can be solved in a complex way: in the Russian Federation, as well as throughout the world, special boxes for collecting such waste have already begun to appear. This direction should be developed further. Plus, to recycle excrement, paper bags should be sent to the boxes. In the future, they can be processed into compost, environmentalists are sure.

