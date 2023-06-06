Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

A protected animal species is spreading on the most popular island of the Germans. Attention and caution is expected from vacationers.

Palma – Playa de Palma is one of the most popular beaches in Europe. Whether for partying, swimming or just lying in the sun – the beach is a popular place. Again and again Germans emigrate to the island, but not everyone stays in Mallorca. But the hustle and bustle on the Playa is not at all conducive to certain creatures. If you spot them, you should even call 112, as indicated by a sign on the popular beach. But what is behind it?

Warning sign in Mallorca: “112 SOS Avisa, Call”

Anyone who sees this information sign on Mallorca’s most famous beach will probably be puzzled at first. “112 SOS Avisa, Call” is written at the top of the poster in bold type, like Express reported. But if you take a closer look, you can see the warning. This is intended to draw attention to the protection of an endangered animal species, the loggerhead turtle.

Population of loggerhead sea turtles: Number of reproductive females between 36,000 and 67,000 specimens Life expectancy: 70 to 80 years Weight: between 90 and 160 kg Size: between 80 and 100 cm Distribution: in almost all subtropical and tropical waters of the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea (Source: stiftung-meeresschutz.org)

“In recent years, egg-laying has increased on the Spanish coasts,” reads the sign. Due to climate change, the animals disperse and leave their usual breeding grounds. They come to the beach at night to lay their eggs in the sand, they say.

Protection of the loggerhead sea turtle in Mallorca: do not approach, do not disturb

The poster also contains instructions on how to deal with the turtles. Do not disturb the animal, do not approach it more than 30 meters away, do not block the turtles’ return to the sea and, if possible, wait for experts or local authorities to arrive.

Loggerhead turtles are becoming increasingly common on Spanish beaches. © IMAGO/G. Lacz

Injured loggerhead turtles are not uncommon on Mallorca

Injured loggerhead turtles are repeatedly found on Mallorca, reports the Majorca newspaper. Eight turtles are currently recovering from their injuries at Palma Aquarium. Then they will be released back into the sea.

