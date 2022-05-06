from Cristina Marrone

The patient showed no signs of rejection of the genetically modified organ, but suffered numerous complications before he died

Why David Bennett, 57, the first man in the world to undergo a genetically modified pig heart transplant, did not survive and died last March, two months after a first-of-its-kind operation? No evidence of organ rejection was seen and researchers have been investigating the causes ever since. Now Maryland scientists have announced that they will having found traces of a virus in the human bodythe porcine cytomegalovirusknown to infect pigs. It has not yet been possible to understand whether the animal virus may have played a role in man’s deathbut certainly the eyes are now on there.

The knot of pathogens The news in fact emphasizes one of the most widespread objections to animal-to-human transplants, and that is therewidespread use of modified animal organs could facilitate the introduction of new pathogens

in the human population. Doctor Bartley Griffith who performed the transplant suspects that the presence of the virus DNA in the patient may have contributed to the deterioration of the patient’s state of health one month after the transplant but there is no evidence that she developed an active infection with the virus or organ rejection. See also Fourth dose of fragile vaccine, starting March 1st

The transplanted organ The pig, which had been genetically engineered so that its organs would not cause rejection by the human immune system, was supplied by Revivicor, a regenerative medicine company based in Blacksburg, Virginia. Company officials have refused for now to answer questions posed by the New York Times. However, University of Maryland officials explained that the pig had been screened several times for virusesbut the tests detect only active and non-latent infections, in the sense that they hide in the body without causing disease. However, more sophisticated tests are underway to make sure that these viruses are also being tracked, he explained Muhammad Mohiuddinscientific director of the university’s xenograft program.

Porcine cytomegalovirus The virus was first mentioned at a meeting of the American Society of Transplantation, information reported by the MIT Technology Review. The test first indicated the presence of porcine cytomegalovirus DNA in Mr. Bennett 20 days after the transplant, but at such a low level that Dr. Griffith thought it might be a lab error. But about 40 days after surgery, Mr. Bennett suddenly fell ill and tests performed thereafter have highlighted a significant increase in viral DNA. We thought that the virus, which manifested early, twenty days after the transplant and then grew over time, may have triggered the patient’s illness which worsened abruptly 45 days after the transplant, say the doctors who treated Mr. Bennett with antiviral drugs. and intravenous immunoglobulins. However, the new heart filled with fluid, doubled in size and stopped working. See also In Italy 38,375 new cases and 210 deaths, the positivity rate drops to 8.8% Il bulletin

Could porcine cytomegalovirus have contributed to the patient’s death? For now, scientists have not been able to give a certain answer. Jay Fishmanassociate director of the Massachusetts General Hospital transplant center, which studies infectious diseases, commented al New York Times: We don’t know if that is the cause of death, but it may have contributed to the patient being sick.

Genetically modified pigs Genetically modified pigs whose organs are to be used for transplantation must be reared in a pathogen-free facility and weaned from their mothers within 48 hours of birth, in order to prevent porcine cytomegalovirus transmission during lactation. We are sorry to have lost Mr. Bennett, but what happened does not scare us for the future in this field, unless the incident is interpreted as a complete failure – comments Dr. Griffith -. We have understood something important and in the future we will probably be able to avoid the problem, but we must continue with the goal of using animal organs to save lives. See also Covid, Pani: "Caution is right on the fourth dose and a new generation of vaccines is urgently needed"