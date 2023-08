Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 1:00 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The excavations carried out this summer at the paleontological site of the small town of Tamajón (Guadalajara), with barely 150 inhabitants, have brought to light a surface of footprints or fossil footprints of animals that inhabited this area in the Middle-Upper Cenomanian, that is, , does …

This content is exclusive for subscribers