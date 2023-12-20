For 25 years you have been carrying out experiments that have been heavily criticized: “Monkeys do not belong in laboratories,” declare the Bremen Greens. The Bremen Senate recently did not approve the experiments again. Can you understand the criticism?

These are populist-motivated political decisions, coupled with considerable hostility to science. In the last few decades, many claims have been made that are nonsensical – which unfortunately is difficult to recognize without in-depth specialist knowledge. A Bremen-born president of the German Animal Welfare Association also used this to stir up sentiment against us. During the 2007 election campaign, there was a lively discussion in the Bremen parliament as to how my working group, which was funded by the German Research Foundation, could best be destroyed. His decision was aimed at ensuring that the state government should achieve this by 2008 at the latest, for example by refusing approval for experiments.

You reported on the destruction of a laboratory that you were supposed to use at the beginning of your work in Bremen and on calls for murder against your family. You wrote in Nature in 2014 that the attacks against your research and family were like a surreal nightmare. At that time they were successful in all instances up to the Federal Administrative Court. Was it quieter after that?

In recent years there have been no more violent attacks, but there have been highly aggressive defamation campaigns. The Bremen Senate continues to refuse to present itself to the scientists at its own university. Instead, in 2021 politicians once again refused to extend the experiments approved three years previously, without being able to provide viable reasons. Accordingly, a constitutional approval process could hardly be expected for this year's new application. The rejection notice was based, among other things, on a report written by a full-time employee of an association of opponents of animal testing, which has been fighting us fiercely for years.

Above all, politicians probably want to convey that they have done everything against the experiments themselves and defer the decision to the courts. She obviously doesn't mind losing one case after another. Even if every time it is a certificate that a central fundamental right has been disregarded.



The neurobiologist Andreas Kreiter has been hostile for decades because of his monkey experiments carried out at the University of Bremen.

Image: Victor Hedwig



Why do you continue to fight in court despite the hostility and political decisions?

I consider the question of how brains work to be one of the most exciting scientific questions. I'm always asked why I don't go somewhere else. As a political scientist or lawyer, I could have done that. But neurobiological research with macaques is complex, and we have done a lot of work to develop exemplary animal husbandry, so you can't just pack up quickly and go somewhere else. In addition, even as a student, I developed the conviction that one must counteract any totalitarian, anti-constitutional tendencies. In the fifth grade, a teacher taught us the essential importance of basic rights and what happens when they are not respected. I have to defend the constitution and fundamental rights because of my oath of service.