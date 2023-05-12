The UK government will follow EU laws to allow the use of animal testing for cosmetics for the first time in 25 years, all this despite widespread condemnation from cosmetics brands and animal rights groups. however a High Court ruling concluded that the government was acting lawfully and aligns with a similar change within the EU.

“We are delighted that the High Court has agreed with the Government’s position in this case. The government is committed to the protection of animals in science”

said a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interiorspeaking to BBC.

In a letter written by Cruelty Free Internationalover 80 cosmetics brands condemn the UK’s leadership for a ‘missed opportunity’ in preventing unnecessary animal testing for purely cosmetic purposes.

The UK’s past in animal testing

The UK was the first nation to impose a ban on the use of cosmetics and cosmetic ingredients in animal testing in 1998, paving the way for similar legislation from the EU; in 2004 for the finished makeup and ingredients in 2009.

However, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) later imposed REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) regulations on makeup ingredients in 2020, forcing companies to test them on “hundreds of thousands of animals” to ensure they are safe for workers. Now, the UK government is trying to follow through with their decision.

The brands themselves say the approach is archaic and doesn’t accurately reflect the technological advances that have been made since the original ban, including in vitro testing (for example, using mini-tissues and organoids) and computer modeling to simulate interactions. between drugs. Instead, regulatory bodies are returning to methods that may not be needed in this day and age.

They also claim the move does not reflect the brand and public opinion, which is largely in favor of eliminating animal testing from cosmetics.

The government says the policy will now reflect existing laws and that the move is entirely legal.

