The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s next film Animal, which is considered one of the best actors of Bollywood at the moment, has been released. In this film, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol will be seen in the lead roles along with Ranbir Kapoor. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directs the film as a ‘Kabir Singh’ with a bang. Now its teaser has been released on social media.

The teaser has a creeping dialogue of Ranbir Kapoor with whistling sound and banging music in the background. Anil Kapoor, sharing the teaser of the film on his social media handle, wrote, ‘Oh boy, this new year has got better with this whistle. Presenting ‘Animal’, this journey is eagerly awaited. ‘ See, Teaser:

According to sources, this crime-drama film was signed by Ranbir Kapoor long back. However, Anil Kapoor has already agreed to this film a week ago. Ranbir will be working with Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol for the first time in the film. Obviously, after watching ‘Kabir Singh’, the fans will be eagerly waiting for this film.

