A bitch is dropped off by two young men in front of the Düsseldorf animal shelter, without giving any reason. The disgruntled employees then publish pictures of the “perpetrators” recorded by the surveillance camera on the shelter’s Facebook page. The media coverage is huge, the opinions are twofold.

Dusseldorf – On Thursday, May 13, 2021, an injured Kangal bitch was abandoned by two men in sporty clothes around 9:30 p.m. in front of the gates of the Düsseldorf animal shelter. Tied with a red leash. The animal shelter has long been closed to visitors at this time.

There was no trace of a notification with which the employees could at least have been informed of the reason for the submission. What they immediately notice is the trustworthiness of the dog lady and her gaze, which immediately triggers protective instincts in dog lovers. The calluses on her legs and the bitten joints are also noticeable.

The employees of the animal shelter in the Rath district of Düsseldorf are angry. Pissed off at the cowardice and audacity of the owners for not at least seeking a dialogue with them. After all, every care and medical care of an animal costs money, which is always scarce in almost all animal shelters in this country.

And the heartlessness of the “perpetrators” * stunned the employees, because it should now be clear to everyone that an animal is not a toy and that dogs have a stronger bond with their owners than most other animals.

Tierheim Düsseldorf posts pictures of dog dropouts on Facebook

About a quarter of an hour after the staff picked up the bitch, you posted a first picture of her on the Facebook page of the animal shelter, asked their followers to share the post and asked the general public for advice. About an hour later they published another article from the bitch – this time with six photos, on which the calluses on her legs can also be clearly seen. And not only that: the employees have decided to also post pictures of the two men. Your statement that you are giving evidence of anger and incomprehension.

“So, you rags … you always wanted a big social media presence? You can have it! While you enjoy the fame, we will take care of this friendly Kangal lady, and first make sure that she does not have to suffer any more pain in her joints.“1,356 comments can be found under the post, it was shared 3,907 times.

A posting by the Düsseldorf animal shelter has never made such waves. The media coverage is not long in coming. The question that moves press and emotions: Was it right to pillory the perpetrators on social media? While one man is difficult to identify due to his hood pulled down over his face, the other man is almost effortless without a headgear.

The majority of animal lovers are in favor of making dog dropouts visible

The users are divided on this. Many of the commentators are behind the decision of the animal shelter and see the publication of the photos as “the only effective means to prevent such animal disposal actions *.”

Others see things in a more nuanced way, like a user who points out that those who “give up” a dog do not necessarily have to be its owner. Others also consider shame – about being unable to support their four-legged friend.

Presumably shortly afterwards the employees of the animal shelter realized that the unauthorized public search was illegal, because on the same evening the pictures of the surveillance commentary were deleted from the post: “The pictures of our animal shelter gate / the entrance to the animal shelter, on which there are also two ‘Masked’ people could be seen had to be removed. ”

It is uncertain whether the matter will have legal consequences for the animal shelter. The community, however, agrees: If anyone should be punished in this matter, it is the two men