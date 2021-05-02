Animal rights South Africa plans to ban the raising of lions in captivity for hunting

The entry into force of the ban still requires the approval of the country’s politicians.

South Africa announced on Sunday plans to ban the raising of lions in captivity for hunting. It is also planned to ban the rearing of lions in captivity as pets.

The solution was reached on the basis of the recommendations of a group of experts appointed by the Board. The group looked at the rules governing the hunting, trade and imprisonment of lions, elephants, rhinos and leopards.

“We need to stop taming lions by raising and keeping them in captivity,” said the environment minister Barbara Creecy suppliers.

Recommendations still demand a political blessing, and the government is believed to be on a collision course with an influential and wealthy industry based on lions bred in captivity.

Minister Creecy said the recommendations were not intended to stifle the hunting industry. According to him, there is no ban on legal, regulated and permitted hunting.

Hunting captive-bred lions has long been a controversial topic. In South Africa, a large number of animals are enclosed in enclosures surrounded by an electric fence.

There have been campaigns in the United States, Australia, and several European countries to ban the import of hunting memorabilia related to captive-bred lions.