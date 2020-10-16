The Hünfeld Animal Welfare Association sends SOS “It hasn’t been that bad for years. It is gradually degenerating, ”complains chairwoman Renate Beutler. The association has its hands full with the care of found cats.

Hünfeld – round 25 house cats are currently by the members of the animal welfare association* provided; that more newcomers join is only a matter of time. Recently, an eight-week-old kitten was delivered to Renate Beutler and her colleagues, which was found in the immediate vicinity of a Huenfeld fast-food restaurant: “Especially in the Hünfeld city area, there are more and more stray cats.”

The responsibility for stray four-legged friends is basically the responsibility of the regulatory authorities – but they move on thin ice. Should they initiate a castration of a supposedly abandoned cat and it is only an "outdoor cat" whose owner shows up, then the municipality risks a lawsuit.