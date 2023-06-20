Animal rights | Activists and journalists exposed a global network of monkey torturers

Sadistic customers bought, for example, videos from Indonesia of torturing baby macaque monkeys via the Telegram messaging app.

Investigating journalists, animal rights activists and the police have exposed a large network of monkey torture operating on the Internet. The British broadcasting company reported on the matter BBC.

Videos made in Indonesia where macaque monkeys were tortured in very brutal and cruel ways were sold and bought on the network.

The network operated on several different online platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook and Telegram.

The material shared on more open platforms was not as disturbing as it was in closed communities such as the channels of the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

For example, on a channel called “Ape’s Cage”, mainly Western customers paid hundreds of dollars for more violent videos. The channel had about 400 members.

In the videos very young monkeys belonging to the Javan macaque species, for example, were beaten, strangled, cut up and drowned. On Telegram channels, buyers of the videos placed orders detailing the ways they wanted to see baby monkeys hurt.

The customers’ motive was pure sadism. In their messages, they praised in many words how much pain and fear the baby monkeys were in, and how much pleasure they got from it.

Especially popular among the sadists was a baby monkey named Mini, less than a year old, who was tortured almost from birth. While many other monkeys died, Mini was kept alive.

“It has been hurt many times a week since childhood. It has lived a terrible life. I’ve probably never seen such a broken monkey,” one sadist praised in Mini’s video.

See also Putin's aggression rescues NATO from the most delicate moment in its history Baby macaque monkeys in a cage in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta on May 15, 2023.

Baby monkeys the owners and torturers lived in Indonesia on the island of Java, where macaques live in the wild. They were in contact, among other things, with US clients who ran torture channels themselves and commissioned torture methods.

A close-knit community formed around the torture videos, where the sadists discussed their own lives in addition to the videos and their torture fantasies.

The members of the community included, among others, “Torture King”, a 48-year-old former motorcycle gang member from Virginia in the United States, who goes by the nickname Torture King, and “Sadistic”, a 46-year-old gas station worker from Alabama, who goes by the nickname “Sadistinen”.

The leader of the entire network was “Mr Ape”, i.e. the person who appeared under the moniker Herra Apina. He was in his early twenties and lived in Florida with his mother.

He claimed to be outcast and to have found solace in his own grief from the pain of humanoid animals.

The monkey torture network activists revealed Lucy Kapetanich and Nina Jackel from the United States as well Dave Gooptar from Trinidad in collaboration with BBC journalists and animal rights activists.

They were in contact with several members of the torture network who felt guilty and wanted to help activists expose the network. This is how they got into closed Telegram channels.

While it was relatively easy to identify the buyers of the videos, it was more difficult to find their creators, i.e. the people who torture the monkeys. They were careful, filming the videos in hard-to-recognize locations and avoiding sharing details about themselves.

However, it was the small details that led the activists and the BBC to them. For example, the bracelets, moped, landmarks and the language spoken in the background of the videos eventually revealed their names and addresses.

Indonesian for example, the police arrested the owner of the Mini monkey. He told the BBC that he had killed 20 monkeys.

He ended up making torture videos for money. At first, he had posted ordinary, innocent videos about monkeys on YouTube. He soon noticed that by hurting the monkeys, he got more viewers and more advertising revenue.

Next up were private customers who were ready to pay large sums for brutality.

The owner of the Mini was sentenced to eight months in prison. It is the longest prison sentence that can be given for torturing animals under Indonesian law. The judge in the case complained during the trial that no more imprisonment can be given in such a case.

Javan macaques are classified as endangered, but they are still not among the animals protected by Indonesian law.

Activists also reported their findings to the United States Federal Police, the FBI and the Homeland Security Agency, who tracked down the buyers of the torture videos living in the United States through, among other things, money transfers.

They found people hiding behind nicknames such as Torture King, Sadistic and Mr. Monkey and arrested them for distributing animal torture videos. The maximum penalty for the crime is seven years in prison.

Activist Nina Jackel sued YouTube for videos showing monkeys being hurt.

In the still open court case, YouTube seems to be spared punishment. However, it has removed most of the monkey farming videos, although it is still possible to find them.

In Telegram, the monkey torture network is still active despite the arrests of some of its members.

Facebook also said it was taking the matter seriously and had removed the groups highlighted by activists and the BBC. However, groups formed around hurting monkeys can still be found on the site. Some of them have thousands of members.

When Mini’s owner was arrested, the police took Mini to a shelter run by veterinarians.

There, Mini’s physical injuries were treated. Veterinarians told the BBC that it was mentally very stressed.

Despite this, four months later the Mini was already showing signs of recovery. It seemed curious and dared to play with the other monkeys.

After some time, when Mini seems healthy enough, it can be released back into the wild, the vets told the BBC.