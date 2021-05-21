Animal rights 68 cat beasts were seized from a familiar zoo from the Tiger King documentary series

Authorities confiscated 68 large wild cats because they had not been properly cared for.

The United States the ministry of justice announced on confiscation of 68 large wildcats on Thursday: 46 tigers, seven lions, crossbreeds of these species and one jaguar. The news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter BBC.

The zoo was one of Netflix’s most popular Tiger King at the time of filming the documentary series Joe Exoticille, but since then the orchard has moved Jeffrey and Lauren Lowelle.

According to the AFP, Department of Justice officials conducted a surprise inspection of the zoo in Thackerville, Oklahoma, because the zoo consistently violated laws on endangered species.

“The seizure sends a clear message that the Ministry of Justice takes the harm done to captive-bred animals seriously,” said the Deputy Chancellor of Justice Jean Williams To AFP.

Authorities visited the zoo three times since last December and noted numerous problems with animal care, in the Ministry of Justice news release.

“The animals had not been provided with adequate and regular veterinary care, food and shelter to keep them sheltered from bad weather and large enough to allow them to behave normally,” the bulletin states.

An employee of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), among others, described the zoo as an active large cat breeding facility where care is inadequate and litters are not properly reported, AFP says.

BBC’s according to authorities, Lowey said he persecuted government employees during the investigations, and Jeffrey Lowe even threatened to kill one of the authorities.

“The threat was particularly frightening as the former owner of the shelter and their important business partner, Joe Exotic, are serving a prison sentence for hiring a professional killer to kill a competing business partner,” states in a press release from the Ministry of Justice.

Joe Exotic ie Joseph Maldonado-Passage was sentenced in January last year to 22 years in prison for attempting to assassinate and killing five tigers in January last year.

Wild cats a life activist campaigning on behalf of Carol Baskin and depicting the rumble between Joe Exotic, who runs the zoo in vague conditions Tiger King was a spring 2020 giant hit that was watched by more than 64 million people in the first month.

The series sparked a societal debate on wildlife welfare in captivity. In April, a number of U.S. senators proposedthat private ownership of large cats should be prohibited by law. There is currently no law in the United States that prohibits private ownership of wildlife.

If the bill went through, owning large cats would become licensed in the United States. This would mean that large cats could no longer be considered pets. Exemptions would be granted to, for example, zoos, nature reserves and veterinary surgeons.

