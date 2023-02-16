Animal research | Humans instinctively understand monkey sign language correctly

Chimpanzees and the sign language of bonobos, or pygmy chimpanzees, has been observed and studied for years.

Primate researchers know how to tell the difference already almost a hundred gestureswhich these monkey species use to communicate with each other.

Primate researchers at the University of St Andrews in Scotland created chimpanzees “Dictionary of Gestures” in 2014. It was based on monitoring, where they interpreted thousands of encounters with monkeys in natural conditions.

Human close relatives communicate their intentions to each other with gestures.

They can mean many things, such as “come along”, “stop that”, “come closer”, “would you start playing”, “jump on my back” or, for example, “would you get me out of here”.

For example, a sign of flirting is that a chimpanzee removes pieces of leaves with its teeth.

Sounds and sounds also play a role in chimpanzee communication, but gestures play a bigger role.

of St Andrews university researchers have observed a community of almost a hundred monkeys in Uganda in the Budongo reserve, the chimpanzees’ natural environment.

Researchers Kirsty Graham and Catherine Hobaiter have lived for years in the forest with chimpanzees and bonobos.

However, it can be difficult for a layman to see, let alone interpret, gestures, because many of them are realized quickly in everyday life.

The researchers decided to find out with the help of videos how well an uneducated layman can interpret the “gestural vocabulary” of great apes.

In general, primate researchers have shown videos to monkeys when they wanted to study their intelligence. This time the setting was different.

5,656 subjects participated in the experiment. People who, according to their accounts, had experiences with chimpanzees or other monkeys were dropped from the respondents.

The researchers collected the test subjects online using an open search. The respondents were between the ages of 12 and 71.

Test subjects watched 20 video clips about the lives of chimpanzees. Ten of them were the most popular gestures of bonobos and ten of chimpanzees. The videos lasted between 7 and 33 seconds.

Lay people could watch the videos as many times as they wanted. Clips were shown at normal speed and in slow motion.

Then the viewers chose from the given vocabulary of gestures the one that best described what they saw in the video. There were 20 explanations available.

Respondents also rated how certain they were of the interpretation on a scale from zero to one hundred.

There were clearly more than 50 percent correct answers. The amount was statistically significant. Lay people deduced the meanings of gestures and movements much better than chance would lead us to expect.

The subjects were therefore able to interpret the gestures of the chimpanzee and the bonobo. This suggests that sign language between chimpanzees and humans has much in common.

It may be that our distant ancestors already used similar gestures millions of years ago.

Read more: Chimpanzees greet like humans when they meet and say goodbye – found out with the help of videos

Similar ones gorillas and orangutans also use gestures among primates, Graham, the first author of the study says For the British Broadcasting Company BBC. Gorillas and orangutans are also closely related to humans.

“It seems that we humans instinctively interpret monkeys’ gestures correctly,” says Hobaiter.

Human children also use some of the same gestures, he points out to the BBC.

“We are now pretty sure that our own distant ancestors have started to gesture in this way and that it is connected to the birth of language.”

Chimpanzees and bonobo sign language overlap is about 95 percent.

Bonobos are not as aggressive as their close relatives, chimpanzees.

In addition, females play a more important role in bonobo communities than chimpanzees.

Depending on the definition, 95–99 percent of the chimpanzee’s inheritance is shared with humans. Humans and chimpanzees diverged in evolution about 5–6 million years ago.

Graham and Hobaiter’s study published by the scientific journal Plos Biology.

Next, the researchers plan to observe groups of other primates across Africa.