An animal rescue group mobilized on Saturday night after receiving multiple calls referring to a dog stuck in the mudbut upon arriving at the place and beginning the work to remove him from there They realized that it was actually a bronze statue.

Personnel from the Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue Corps, in England, began an operation last Saturday to locate an animal that could not get out of the mud on its own, in the vicinity of the Thorpe Park hotel, in Northeast Lincolnshire.

Trapped in the mud, they found the animal as soon as they arrived at the place, after talking with a group that specializes in searching for lost dogs in the area to establish a joint rescue operation, after which the plan to remove the pet from the entanglement began. and take her to a safe place.

It only took the rescuers twenty minutes to arrive at the scene. Photo:Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue

The unexpected outcome of the rescue

While working on the operation to save the pet, the volunteers They realized it wasn't a dog they were helping. to get out of the mud, but an ornamental statue of a Spaniel breed dog half a meter high.

As reported by the New York Post, a member of the charity organization recounted the episode and revealed the pleasant outcome: “Upon arriving, we were grateful to hear… It was a statue! A statue that had already been rescued by a member of the site's staff!” In addition, the volunteer highlighted that the organization is currently collecting funds to cover the expenses involved in animal rescue procedures, even if they are ultimately beautiful statues.

Although their efforts were ultimately in vain, members of the charity were happy to see that it was a statue that emerged from the mud and not a suffering animal. Subsequently, they thanked the people who were concerned and reported the incident, and highlighted the availability of the volunteers, who arrived at the scene in twenty minutes.