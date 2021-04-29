In Birmingham, a female husky found a newborn and saved the boy’s life.

Birmingham – Like every day, Terry Walsh went for a walk with his husky lady “Hel”. On April 22nd, he was walking with his dog through a park in Birmingham, England.

When Terry Walsh saw a blanket lying under a bush, he didn’t think much of it. But then he heard a baby cry. His husky Hel had nudged the bundle until it started crying to get her owner’s attention. Without Hel, Terry would probably have passed the blanket and with it the baby. But through his dog he found the baby wrapped in the blanket. “I think it was Hel’s gentle nudging and body heat that woke the baby up,” Terry tells Birmingham Live. In Schleswig-Hohlstein, a woman heard baby crying from a clothes container and called the police*.

Husky Hel saves a few hours old baby

The rescue workers were alerted around 5:30 p.m. The baby, a young boy, was immediately taken to the hospital and examined. According to the circumstances, he is doing well. Police suspect the little boy was born that day and was left in the park just hours later. They would now try to track down a white woman in her early twenties who said several witnesses had seen when the bundle was deposited. Husky owner Terry Walsh added, “I spoke to two teenagers who thought they saw a woman wearing the same or a similar blanket.” She had carried a baby about 30 to 60 minutes earlier.

Birmingham Police: Find Mother

Police announced in a press release that they are urgently looking for the newborn’s mother. “We are extremely concerned for the welfare of the baby’s mother and we appeal urgently to her or anyone else who knows who she might be.” Detective Superintendent Allan Green said, “The baby is being looked after by medical staff. Our priority now is to find the mother and make sure she is okay. She may need urgent medical help. ”

Terry Walsh is very proud of Hel: "A bigger dog or another dog with a different temperament might have torn and tugged at the ceiling. The baby could have been treated like a rag doll. And then you have the foxes and the rats. "So the husky Hel probably saved the little boy's life with his nose. Something similar happened in early February. A Filipino motorcyclist was also led by a dog to an abandoned baby.