Animal protection Police are launching a preliminary investigation into the content of the protection dog videos

Earlier this week, the organization released secret videos revealing that guard dogs are being trained in Finland using violent methods,

Eastern Uusimaa and the police departments of south-western Finland have started a preliminary investigation into training methods for guard dogs.

According to the Right to Animals organization, the violence has been used in trainings organized by the German Shepherd Dog Association and its Southwest Finland and Kotka subdivisions.

Police urges people to exercise restraint in relevant online discussions.

“Police have become aware of online writing in which irrelevant dog enthusiasts have been accused of what happened,” the release said.

The police bulletin also recalls that intimidation and sharing of information by unrelated associations, hobby clubs and people may become criminal offenses.