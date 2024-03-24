Animal protection | Hanna Soininen spends her free time helping animals, but now the state wants her to pay

Those who help wild animals must now register with the regional administration office. Many volunteers have stopped because of the registration fee.

Baby Squirrel needs replacement every 2-3 hours. The hedgehog has woken up too early and needs warmth. A starving scoundrel needs meat again.

It is like this Hanna Soininen everyday. He is a classroom teacher who loves animals, but also a volunteer animal protection advisor for the Finnish Animal Protection Association.

It means that when an animal in distress is found in the nearby areas, Soininen's phone usually rings and he goes there at any time of the day.

“The caller can be an ordinary citizen. It could be someone who drives past an injured animal on the highway and happens to find contact information online. In my own town, people already know and know how to even come directly to their home yard.”

The authorities also call, Soininen says.

The injured and the care of orphaned wild animals in Finland is largely dependent on volunteers. This year, they have started to be required to pay a registration fee of 85 euros for their activities.

The background is the animal welfare law that entered into force at the beginning of the year, according to which those who take care of wild animals must in the future report their activities to the regional administrative agency. The transitional period of the reporting obligation ended in March.

The notification processing fee was originally supposed to be 620 euros, but the amount was moderated to 85 euros. Still, it has been too much for some of the volunteers.

Many have quit, Soininen says. He likes the purpose of the law and registration as such.

“That we know where the animals are cared for. But the skein started to be opened from the wrong end. Now those who do this kind of voluntary work are made to pay.”

Although the amount is not large, it was the last straw for many.

“Otherwise, this is the same lonely thing.”

Hanna Soininen holds a week-old baby pigeon.

Swampy treats injured wild animals at home in a private clinic.

In winter, when the chick season and nesting are over, there may be days in the nursing home where he has time to breathe for a while. Despite that, there have been dozens to take care of this winter as well, including various birds.

“This winter, for some reason, there have been a lot of hedgehogs that have woken up from their hibernation too early. That's what happens if the meltwater has flowed into the nest.”

One of those treated was a starving osprey, which was returned to the wild. On the other hand, five barn owls have been cared for in the winter, and all but one of them were returned to nature, Soininen says.

To register Soininen would have preferred to spend the money spent on animal welfare. Expenses arise, for example, from transporting animals, vets, food, care cages and kennels of different sizes, and extensive equipment.

“A large amount of meat is needed for a bird of prey. The baby squirrel, on the other hand, needs the mother's milk in return.”

Soininen pays for the care of the animals largely out of her own purse by holding piano lessons on weekday evenings in addition to her work as a teacher. He gets meat from local hunters.

Caring for wild animals is a constant learning process. The nurse must know about the behavior, nesting, feeding and diseases of different species. They are not learned in an instant. That's why it's always a big loss for the animals when an experienced volunteer quits.

Soininen says that the nurse is completely committed to her animal patients and their needs. You can't take care of an animal only when you have time.

“For example, if I go on a trip, I can be away for one day. If there are chicks in the care, then a few hours at most”, says Soininen.

“ “They say that nature takes care of things, but when it doesn't go that way.”

Sometimes people have said that caring for wild animals would be interfering with the cycle of nature. Soininen disagrees.

“They say that nature takes care of things, but when it doesn't go that way.”

According to the law, efforts must be made to help a wild animal that is sick, injured or otherwise helpless.

Even Soininen hasn't been able to help everyone. Sometimes the animal has been so badly injured that keeping it alive would be cruelty. In this case, he has ensured that the animal is killed quickly and painlessly.

Swampy admits that taking care of wild animals feels tough at times, but the desire to help animals is greater.

“All other animals seem to have their own defenders, but wild animals don't have enough of them.”