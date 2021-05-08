Animal protection Finnish animal welfare receives more reports of animal violence: “Ill-treatment is no longer accepted in the same way”

In 2020, considerably more animal welfare notifications were made to Finnish animal welfare than a year earlier.

Violent slipping from the leash, slapping, thinning the neck, and scary screaming. Sometimes even blatant violence.

For example, more reports of such violence against pets are reported to the Finnish Animal Welfare, ie SEY.

“Before, violence was reported a few times a week, but over the past year and this year, there have been reports daily or even several a day,” says SEY’s CEO Maria Lindqvist.

Last year, 8,000 animal welfare notifications were made to SEY. There were 20 percent more notifications than in 2019.

In addition, SEY’s voluntary animal welfare advisers and member associations advised Finns on animal welfare issues more than 40,000 times last year. The number of counseling sessions increased by 35 per cent year-on-year.

In SEY it is estimated that Korona time has likely contributed to the increase in notifications.

“Unfortunately, the feelings that have accumulated during the Corona period and the problems of people are also reflected in the treatment of animals. On the other hand, more time is spent at home, so people also observe events in the neighborhood more closely than before. ”

Social media has also brought a new way of pet abuse to bystanders. In recent years, SEY has received more notifications regarding images or videos published on Instagram, Tiktok and Jodel.

According to Lindqvist, people who publish some postings often do not realize that they are treating the animal badly.

“In situations described by Some, it may be, for example, that the owner thinks an animal’s reaction is funny. In reality, action can cause suffering to the animal. ”

Announcements however, the amount does not tell the whole truth about the quantity or quality of animal welfare problems.

According to Lindqvist, dogs are by far the most advertised, probably because they are most visible in public places, and their treatment is therefore easiest to observe. For example, farm animals and small pets, on the other hand, often live hidden from the eyes of bystanders.

One major reason for the increase in notifications is likely to be that animal welfare problems are reported at a significantly lower threshold than before.

Abuse is no longer viewed through the fingers, but is sought to be addressed more sensitively than before, Lindqvist says. In addition, people are becoming increasingly aware of what kind of treatment can be harmful to an animal.

Lindqvstin considers it very good that animal welfare issues have been the subject of much public debate in recent years.

For example, the debate in February on the violent training of guard dogs has been reflected in the contacts received by SEY. Announcements about the treatment of dogs increased following secret videos published by the Right to Animals.

“It is now known that training a dog through violence is not only illegal and immoral but also ineffective. We are no longer willing to accept bad treatment in the same way, ”says Lindqvist.