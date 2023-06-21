Animal protection | Dirty pigs and too little food for sheep – The number of defects revealed in inspections increased last year

Almost 6,100 inspection visits based on suspicion were made last year.

In animal welfare inspections the number of revealed irregularities rose slightly last year, the Food Agency tells.

In the inspections last year, a procedure contrary to the regulations was found in nearly 30 percent of the farms. In 2021, defects were found on every fourth farm.

Last year, the inspection focused on laying hens. Almost every fourth farm had negligence in them. Almost twice as many cases of neglect were observed in caged chickens than in open chickens.

According to the Food Agency, the proportion of negligence detected on sheep and pig farms increased significantly from the previous year. The single most common deficiency on sheep farms was insufficient supply of feed suitable for the animals. On pig farms, the most common problem was the cleanliness of piglets or pigs.

On cattle farms, slightly more negligence was observed than last year.

Supervised after the reductions during the corona years, the number of facilities was returned to the usual, pre-pandemic level, and last year a total of almost 390 facilities were inspected.

The number of inspection visits based on suspicion exceeded the limit of 6,000 inspection visits again after the previous year’s decline. Almost 6,100 inspection visits were made last year.

There was an increase especially in inspections targeting equine animals, chickens and sheep and goats. According to the Food Agency, the unifying factor of these animal species is that they are increasingly kept for purposes other than commercial purposes.

In just under 540 inspection visits, serious negligence was found, as a result of which the authorities took urgent measures to safeguard the welfare of the animals. In almost 1,700 visits, complaints were found, which were addressed with bans or orders.

As in previous years, most of the urgent measures were aimed at pets.

In the inspections of animal transports, slightly fewer negligences were observed than in previous years. Most of the problems were related to document deficiencies and not to matters directly affecting animal welfare.