Animal of the week Will man soon build homesteads on Mars – a tenacious fungus would protect residents from radiation

Some fungi are able to live with radiation. They could line the walls of Mars houses.

Coronavirus is a tough chain, but there are more extreme butts in the world. What does this sound like? A fungus grows on the wall of the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which effectively eats radiation.

Russian researchers scraped dark vegetation off the walls in the 1990s, and since then, fungi have been studied. They could be of help in space travel.

There are several species of such radiation-living fungi. They are not mutants developed in a nuclear accident: they are found in nature, but whether they happen to thrive in the ruins of a nuclear power plant, for example.

Fungi thus receive energy from radiation and grow through it. They basically connect with ionizing radiation.

This is called radiosynthesis. Melanin pigment, which is contained in fungi, also plays a role. It gives them a dark color. It is not yet known exactly how fungal metabolism works properly.

Americans scientists have speculated that these fungi could be used as radiation shields in space.

Already a couple of millimeters of fungus on the wall of the space station absorbs a couple of percent of the dangerous cosmic radiation from space. Even on Mars, structures should be protected if we ever want to live there.

A more recent study calculated that a 21-centimeter layer of fungus on the walls of dwellings would be sufficient to fully protect the inhabitants of Mars. The spores press hardly anything, so they could be flown from Earth and grown in situ, with the water and radiation contained in the polar glaciers of Mars.

Of course, a homestead on Mars could be a challenging sale for even a cunning real estate agent.