Autumn arrives and migratory birds depart. Also from the parliament.

Somehow the redbreast comes to mind, a bird very familiar to all of us Finns. The charismatic redbreast is well-liked, but also quite stubborn. In Western mythology and art, the bird has taken on almost religious proportions.

The redbreast emerges in the spring, singing boisterously, but with the coming of autumn, it opportunistically leaves for more comfortable areas when the environment cools down.

Redbreast is a beautiful and slender-legged little bird. It has character and is quite fearless.

The red-breasted woman tries to keep her private life away from the public. During the breeding season, the bird does not exceptionally make a number of itself. It builds its nest, for example, in a stump hole or a rhizome. After nesting, the bird couple does not stay together for long.

The redbreast is quite a self-sufficient bird and easily gets along with other redbreasts. The bird likes to show others where the closet is.

Red mullet the redbreast thrives in the yards of the cottages. It is the friend of the gardener who digs the yard and eagerly explores what delicacies emerge from the muddy ground. The diet includes a lot of healthy berries, nuts and fruits.

Punarinta is famous for her singing skills. It likes to sing late at night and in the early morning twilight, when the other birds have already fallen silent or are still asleep. At one time, the bird was called the red-breasted starling.

Redbreast is a very visible and well-known bird. In European painting, it has been elevated almost to the ranks of saints.

Red breast is thought to symbolize, for example, Christ’s suffering. According to one story, the bird gets its red breast color when it plucks a thorn from Jesus’ crown of thorns, and the bleeding blood colors the feathers.

In the British Isles, the robin is in a very special position. At least more than a hundred songs have been composed about it. The Redbreast is also the national bird of England.