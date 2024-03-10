Animal of the week | The world's smallest vertebrate was found – it's a very small frog

Small ones frogs, they're fun, they're chattering in a children's song. Here we would have a particularly cheerful little frog.

It is the world's smallest frog, and in fact the world's smallest known vertebrate. He is called Brachycephalus pulex and he is only 6.5 millimeters tall.

A whole family of frogs could live on top of a coin.

Mini frogs live in the Brazilian rainforest. There is no Finnish name for the species, but it is used in English flea toad that is, the flea frog is quite apt. Frogs are so small they are almost insects, about the size of a fly.

The small animals were already found more than ten years ago, but now the researchers went to measure them again, perhaps for lack of anything better to do.

The frog measurement expedition went to the frog's home forest and collected 24 male and 22 female frogs for measurement. On average, bullfrogs were seven millimeters long, but one individual only stretched to 6.45 millimeters.

Thanks to this exceptional individual, the title of the world's smallest vertebrate now belongs to this Brazilian species of frog. Several species of dwarf frogs less than a centimeter in size are known around the world.

Frogs are hard to find when they are so small. The researchers catch them by scooping the leaf pulp into a bag and looking for frogs.

No ears, not a tail at all, continues the frog song. Frogs don't really have tails, and these mini frogs only have two toes instead of the usual five.

In addition, the structure of their inner ear is apparently exceptional. It has been observed that Brachycephalus-frogs can't really jump properly. They do bounce in the air, but may unhappily land on their side or back – like video in this link show.

The channels of their inner ear balance organ are perhaps so small that the fluid does not flow properly, and they therefore have poor balance.

Researchers believe that animals with vertebrates smaller than this could not even develop in nature.