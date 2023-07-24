Last this week we heard news that is like from the past. Henry Kissinger has been to China and one is running for president of the United States Kennedy. Wait, is it 1972 or 2023?

Former US Secretary of State Kissinger turned 100 years old in May and is still busy around the world.

A hundred years is a long time for any living thing. In order to see a whole century, you have to be born either as a human, a turtle or even a seashell.

What? everything the Icelandic clam Ming would tell us if it could talk? It had time to live in no less than seven different centuries.

Ming was born in 1499 and grew annual rings while man discovered new continents, invented electricity and traveled to the moon. When the clam was born, China was ruled by the Ming dynasty, hence the name.

Well, of course the clam wouldn’t tell us anything. It cannot speak, being a clam. It also did not see any of the events mentioned above, because it is blind.

Also, it’s dead. Ming poked around on the seabed off the coast of Iceland for 507 years until scientists arrived and lifted a couple of hundred clams from the sea for research purposes in 2006.

They were frozen and the annual rings were counted, when it turned out that this specimen is indeed quite old. It had to be opened to determine a more accurate age. It would have died by this at the latest, if it hadn’t already died from freezing.

How old it would have lived!

Icelandic mussels may usually be many hundreds of years old. They are also asked to be eaten, so if you’ve tasted one in a restaurant, the creature may have been quite old.

In any case, Ming was the oldest known animal of all time. The oldest currently living animal is Jonathan the giant tortoise living on the island of Saint Helena, 191 years old.

What would it be like to watch people mix for hundreds of years?

As a side note, Korkeasaari’s Pedro boa is still missing. Maybe it got bored and went to hide in the sewer, when in the surrounding society there is nothing but the government, every week.