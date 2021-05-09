The oldest known wild bird is the multiple mother.

In In 1951 the world was very different. Korea was fought, and Kekkonen was only the prime minister. A tiny Hawaiian albatross hatched from an egg into that world, far away in the Pacific.

Famous ornithologist Chandler Robbins caught a young female in Midway Atoll in 1956 and threaded a ring on its leg: unique identifier Z333.

Since then, the bird got its real name when it was followed for decades. Wisdom, wisdom.

Wisdom still flying. In 70 years, she has become a multiple mother. In February, it buried another chick in its home customs.

Wisdom is the oldest albatross in the world and the oldest known wild bird in general. Birds are intelligent, so what all the wonders has it seen and learned?

Wisdom is thought to have buried as many as 40 boys in their lives. Albatrosses mate for a lifetime, but it may be that Wisdom’s original partner has long since left, so exceptionally long it has lived.

Albatrosses connect the Pacific in the blue and regularly gather on islands and atolls to nest. Based on tracking, Wisdom has flown nearly five million miles since 1956 – a hundred times around the world or six times to the Moon and back!

The long-lived bird has learned to avoid dangers. Wisdom also survived the 2011 tsunami that wiped out Hawaii’s atolls without warning thousands of birds and their chicks.

Wisdom has lived longer than many successor scholars. Chandler Robbins, who ringed the bird, also moved to mana huts a few years ago. For a long time he also lived, almost a hundred years old.

Robbins had time to see his old friend still in this millennium before his death. In the same atoll, almost in the same place where he had originally ringed the bird. There was Wisdom again.

At the age of 96, Robbins lamented in an interview how he can no longer hear loud noises and the hearing aid only amplifies the lump of traffic.

“I don’t care about people’s voices, but I’d like to listen to the birds.”