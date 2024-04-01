The epaulette shark knows how to walk and likes to do it.

Winter starts to be patted. At least in the south, ski-based locomotion must be abandoned and moved to other forms of locomotion. For example, brisk walking is good.

The epaulet shark, the epaulet shark, which lives in the southern seas and moves along its fins, also knows this. It swims, walks and fishes. Who knows, that's how rock 'n' roll is also defined. After all, it doesn't ski.

Epaulet shark is one of the few walking fish. It got its name from the black spots located behind the pectoral fins, which, with a good imagination, resemble the shoulder decorations or epaulettes of old military parade uniforms.

This shark lives in the shallowest waters of coral reefs off the coast of Australia. Sometimes the tide sweeps the sea as it goes and the fish has to walk on a dry beach from one tide pool to another. It can tackle up to 30 meters.

Its progress is somewhat similar to the tetzing familiar from the army. With the help of its powerful pectoral and pelvic fins, the fish seems to crawl forward, rhythmically moving its body from side to side. Even in deeper water, it prefers to stick to the bottom rather than swim.

It has an electric sense in its snout, like other sharks. With it, the shark sniffs small molluscs and crustaceans from the bottom for food. For humans, this shark is a completely harmless fellow, even though it grows to a length of a meter.

Second a startling feature is the epaulette shark's ability to survive without oxygen for hours at a time.

When it crawls on dry land, it does not get oxygen from the air with its gills, but the fish just slows down the metabolism of its body and brain so that it does not need oxygen for a while.

It's kind of holding its breath. This is how it survives even in the almost oxygen-free puddles left by the tides, whose water is heated by the sun to more than 30 degrees.

We humans and all other vertebrates living on land are descended from fish that lived on the shore, which perhaps in some way like this slowly evolved to move on land as well.

But our fishy ancestor was probably some kind of lungfish, not a shark.