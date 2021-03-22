Animal of the week The snail that comes off its body is a green regenerator and has a solar cell at its disposal

Elysia snails can detach their heads and grow a new body from their necks.

Doctoral student at Nara University, Japan Sayaka Mitoh researched the sea snail collection in his lab a couple of years ago when he noticed something very strange. In one tank, only the snail’s head was swimming. There had been a detachment from the body.

What a game this is now, Mitoh wondered.

It was found that those ElysiaThe sea snails of the genus can really detach their heads and grow a brand new body from their necks in just a month. The old dust lodge is still roaring a couple of months after breaking out until it is likely to rot.

There is a clear detachment point on the snail’s neck, as if marked “across here”. The fresh stem cells then conjured up the snail as before, just as a lizard grows a new tail.

Elysiasnails are also special in that they are able to connect. They pop algae, whose green particles migrate into the snail’s body and produce energy from sunlight. Maybe that’s why the head can do without the body – it has a solar cell!

But why on earth does a snail do this? Probably to get rid of the parasites that torment it. All endless snails had internal parasites. There are no anthelmintics in nature, so such a method has been developed to repel parasites. The ability to regenerate also saves the snail from the gills of the fish if the head has time to escape.

Older snails may no longer be able to regrow their bodies. They, too, are still worth a try if even the winning lottery hits the spot. One snail even beheaded twice.

There are other mind-boggling regenerators in the animal kingdom. A sea sausage can defecate in the sea to distract predators. They grow back. The starfish, in turn, can grow back whole from just one claw. This snail can’t do that either.