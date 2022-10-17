Animal of the week | The radiation from Chernobyl turned the frogs black

In the aftermath of the nuclear accident, the leaf frogs darkened.

in Chernobyl nature has taken over the protection zone surrounding the nuclear power plant, when people have been gone for 36 years. Wild animals are allowed to romp freely, and the radiation does not seem to affect them, at least not directly.

There are exceptions. A few years ago, Spanish scientists were surprised when they saw pitch-black frogs near the destroyed reactor. These Hyla orientalis The leaf frogs representing the species are typically bright green.

The reason for the black color is exciting, according to the researchers’ publication in the article.

Frogs the dark color is due to the melanin pigment, just like in humans. Dark leather protects better from the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation than light leather. According to the researchers, melanin seems to give the frogs protection from radioactive radiation as well.

But here’s an interesting twist: color is not actually a gene mutation. So the radiation from the power plant has not damaged the frogs’ DNA and dyed them pitch black. Instead, the power accident accelerated the evolution of frogs.

There is a natural variation in the color of frogs. A small part of the frogs were already darker before the accident. When the reactor then exploded and the forests were filled with radiation, only these dark frogs survived.

And because only these frogs continued their lineage, today all the frogs living in the lee of Chernobyl are dark, some even pitch black. After the accident, there have already been 15 generations of skunkers, and the black color has enriched the population.

It has nothing to do with the current radiation.

At issue is a great textbook example of how the basic mechanism of evolution, i.e. natural selection, works.

The same thing happened to butterflies in England in the 19th century, when the factories filled the forests with coal dust. White birch moths found their way into the mouths of predators when they literally shone white against the dark tree trunks.

Only the dark butterflies survived, and soon the most polluted areas were dominated by black butterflies.