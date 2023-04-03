Animal of the week | The musk ox living in the northern regions is grouped into a defense alliance

Man is not the only animal to resort to defensive alliances. Even in nature, you can’t always trust your neighbor.

For example, fish have discovered that there is strength in a crowd. In large shoals, it is less likely that a single fish will be killed. Ants and bees, on the other hand, are able to defeat enemies much bigger than themselves through cooperation.

The defense strategy of the musk ox living in the countries of the North Atlantic and the Arctic Ocean is to form an impenetrable wall. A lone bear is largely helpless when faced with thousands of pounds of meat and horns.

To the Arctic a musk ox that has adapted to the conditions is a hardy man. It can weigh half a ton. When danger threatens, musk oxen form a single front around the weaker members of the herd.

If there is a lone predator in front, the males group up against it in a straight line with their horns down. If the threat is a pack of wolves, the bulls form a defensive ring. They don’t attack, but the message is clear: you won’t get through. However, the most cunning of the bears have learned to find weaknesses in the wall.

In prehistoric times, musk ox roamed all over the north. Today’s musk oxen are native to North America, especially the Canadian arctic regions. From there they have been planted elsewhere. Today, musk oxen are also present in the Nordic countries. They arrived in Norway already at the end of the 1940s.

Essential part of the musk ox’s essence is, of course, its fur. It protects against cold winds. On the other hand, it sometimes smells a bit too. During the mating season, the musk ox perfumes itself very vigorously to impress the females.

This is where the animal’s name comes from, even though the musk ox doesn’t actually produce musk. It has no musk glands, but the smell comes from urine.

Actually, a musk ox is not a bull either. It is a goat, and therefore not related to oxen or cattle. In the light of this information, the name of the animal could perhaps be reconsidered.