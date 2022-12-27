Animal of the week | The most unusual research of the year – goldfish were taught to drive in Israel

Year starts to be in the package. It again contained exciting animal news. For example, we learned that bumblebees know how to play soccer.

Animal supply’s favorite from last year’s surveys is perhaps still the goldfish driving school.

Year then Israeli scientists actually taught goldfish to drive in their aquariums. In the video of the researchers, the fish are also circling outside on the edge of the driveway.

The purpose of the special study was to find out how the fish’s visualization ability works in an unfamiliar environment, or if it works at all. It works, it turns out. You can also admire it in the Ben-Gurion University video.

The driving game had an electric motor.

Goldfish the driving game was therefore an aquarium with wheels and an electric motor. The fish guided it by swimming towards the wall of the aquarium and the cue moved in the direction the fish swam. The camera monitored the movements of the fish.

Fish driving school lasted ten days. They would have learned the driving skills even faster, but the exercises could only be done every other day, because the fish turned out to be so greedy for food that the researchers were afraid they would gain weight from the food rewards.

The university presents the equipment of the driving game on its website.

Fish so he had to learn to steer his aquarium across the room, towards the pink stripe painted on the wall. If they hit the target, they got a reward.

All six goldfish students got a driver’s license and they knew how to direct their driving game to the right destination, even though they were fooled by stripes of a different color. Kalat was for some reason named after the characters in the novel Pride and Prejudice. The goldfish lords Bingley and Darcy appear in the videos shot by the researchers.

You often hear it said that a goldfish’s memory lasts only a few seconds. Doesn’t the fish forget in the middle of the ride where it is circling?

This old joke about the fish’s bad memory is bullshit. It is hard to say where the belief comes from, but it is not based on any fact. Perhaps it has been possible to justify keeping the fish in a dreary vase without stimulation.

But the fish have quite good hooking devices and this experiment proves it again.

What? exciting studies coming out next year? Could cows learn to fly?