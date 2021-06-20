The acceleration of the sloth is moderate.

In the news headlines seemed illogical when the acceleration of the corona epidemic meant the lifting of restrictions. So the worst phase of the spread was descended to a milder acceleration phase, but perhaps instead of a formal three-phase model, one could have talked about a slowdown in the epidemic in this context?

With a lazy person is a convenient, three-toed model for sequencing your life. Most of the time, the lazy laughs high in a tree and pops leaves.

In the jungle, there is no ban on dancing, but the lazy still does not limp in vain. The animal hangs on its strong claws, so it doesn’t even have to tense its muscles. At a basic level, it’s good to be.

Before however, a long sloth must descend from a tree shelter for its needs. The animal begins to accelerate. Very slowly.

Eventually, the lazy lands on the ground and defecates. We have now entered a dangerous phase. An invisible enemy may take your life. A lazy person has no chance of escaping a jaguar or oselot falling from a bush.

Why does a lazy person even take a risk? Could it just prick off the branch? It is thought that by defecating on the ground, a sloth will take care of his turkey.

The lazy pig’s hair is naturally covered with green algae. The lazy gets extra nutrients from this algae, and the green layer also gives it a protective color. Algae growth is promoted by some moths that live in the lazy Turkey. Butterflies lay eggs in droppings where their larvae are good to grow. The hatching wings then eventually fatten back to Turkey.

Hommien jafter that it’s time to accelerate again. Once at home branch, the lazy slows back to baseline.

The lazy digestion spins slowly like a stroller of bureaucracy. It takes up to more than a month to digest the leaves in the stomach.

And, as is often the case with official decisions, in this case, too, the end product of a lengthy process is itself generated.