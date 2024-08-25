Animal of the week | The “herring king”, which grows up to ten meters long, is a fish of bad air

Animal of the week|In Japan, it is believed that the appearance of an oarfish portends an earthquake.

Paddlefish is a peculiar celebrity of the seas. Whenever one is seen somewhere, the media make stories about the appearance of a “very rare” or “strange and mysterious” fish. Usually, the arrival of fish also “foreshadows disaster”.

We remember a dozen such headlines over the years, and at least two from this summer as well. First oarfish was seen in Taiwan, recently again in California. Is it really that rare?

How about how does it feel to be strange and mysterious? You could ask this to an oarfish, but it would hardly understand, because they say it only has a brain the size of a pea. Let the horse think, it has a bigger head.

The paddlefish, or king herring in Swedish, is a majestic sight. This silvery, scaleless fish can grow to over ten meters, i.e. the length of a telephone pole.

The animal is like a sword thrust into the depths of the sea, because it often swims in an upright position. It’s easy to imagine that stories about sea snakes originated with huge oarfish.

Humans don’t come across oarfish very often, because the fish lives very deep in the sea and only enters the human realm if things are bad for it. It does not survive in strong currents of surface water.

Because the fish is rarely seen and it is such a special apparition, the appearance of an oarfish has been considered a bad omen in Japanese superstition. So it’s a real bad air fish.

In Japanese, bluefin is Ryugu no tsukai. It loosely translates to the messenger of the sea god’s palace. The idea is that an oarfish rising to the surface would indicate that an earthquake is coming soon. Maybe a fish living very deep could somehow sense the turmoil in the earth’s crust?

I guess oarfish don’t have that kind of sense. Studies have never found any connection between oarfish sightings and the occurrence of earthquakes.

Oarfish come ashore in areas where the ground rarely shakes that day anyway. If a carp happens to have a heart attack and washes up dead on the shore a couple of days before a big earthquake, people see a cause-and-effect relationship here.