The Canadian hare jumped beyond any hail.

Helsinki the streets are blocked by a wide variety of skiers. Recently, a deer was thought to be a reindeer, which roamed Helsinki for at least 120 kilometers from Asikkala.

So what would you do next to have a Savolainen hail in the city center?

In principle this would be possible, as a comparable performance has been carried out by one canadian hare.

The white-tailed Vemmelsääri was cramped in Canada for a whopping 388 kilometers along the tundra. It is approximately the same distance from Kuopio Market Square to Helsinki Railway Station.

At the same time, the hare recorded a world record for rabbits. Crucifixions do not usually wander such journeys, but remain in their homelands.

The hare is an arctic relative of the domestic hare.

The encyclopedia states that the maximum speed of a hare is 60 kilometers per hour. We would still need information on acceleration and fuel consumption, but these are not reported in the technical data.

The researchers equipped 25 polar rabbits with tracking devices in the northernmost corner of Canada on the island of Ellesmere, a neighbor of Greenland.

There’s nothing in the cold tundra for man except a Canadian Air Force base called Alert. It is the northernmost place in the world with a permanent population.

And not there’s not much for a hare either. This was noticed in the fall of 2019 by a female individual who set out in search of a sweeter life in the south.

During the summer days of July – August, the animal ran along the coast around the Alert base. In September, it took its feet down and pressed an almost bullet line to the southwest. There is Lake Haven, a large lake that is like an oasis in the middle of the tundra. The area around the lake is warmer and has more vegetation.

Rabbit a total of less than 400 kilometers in 49 days. Unfortunately, we can’t ask the sports hero how he feels now, because the hare is dead. It popped a month after its arrival.

But at least it got there and had time to see the lake.