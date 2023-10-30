Animal of the week | The glass sponge masters the noble art of anchoring

Anchoring the sea is sometimes challenging. From a biological point of view, it can be understood.

There is no anchor in our body, so attachment is not a species-typical activity for humans. After all, we are primates, not anchorites.

Otherwise it’s the same with fungi. They have developed the art of perfect anchoring already hundreds of millions of years ago.

Glass mushrooms are especially skilled in this sport. They are special bastards that you wouldn’t even think were animals.

Glass mushrooms are born as tiny larvae and swim in sea currents until they find a pleasant site on the seabed. They drill into the bottom and start to grow a glassy frame.

A glass mushroom does not require much from life. It’s a living filter that filters the water through and Sifts plankton out of it for itself.

Filtering, however, would be of no use if the sponge were to swing wildly as the currents carried it away. So an anchor is needed. The glass mushroom attaches itself to its substrate by growing spines thinner than a hair, which bind it firmly in place.

Spikes are a masterpiece of evolutionary material design. They consist of dozens of nested frames, which makes the structure very strong. Even the frame of the glass mushroom has nature’s mathematics. The threads form a regular frame and support each other like steel beams in the Eiffel Tower.

The fungus then sits in place for thousands of years like a socialist monument. Glass mushrooms form reefs that can grow up to 20 meters high.

Exactly speaking, the glass sponge is not glass, but the frame is made of silicate, i.e. silicon dioxide. Of course, that’s what glass is made of.

As shown in the picture Euplectella aspergillum -siene also has a tenant in his glass house. A species of shrimp lives in a cage and cleans its studio in exchange for protection. When the crab grows big enough, it can no longer fit out of the holes in the cage, but remains there to die.

It is then stuck there without a passport like a slave laborer on a Chinese fishing vessel.