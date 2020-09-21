Animal of the week The giraffe’s horn acted as a lightning conductor – lightning killed two female giraffes at once

Lightning struck giraffes in a conservation area in Africa.

Fuck me lightning easier on giraffes than other animals? At least you could think so. The giraffe habitat in central Africa is the stormiest region in the world and this long-necked herbivore is easily the highest destination in the savannah. At its highest, the giraffe’s head flutters in six meters.

Lightning has struck giraffes to death in nature and in zoos, but no scientific articles on the subject have been written.

Giraffe researcher Ciska Scheijen picture now a case where lightning seems to have struck the giraffe’s horn and bounced into another giraffe. Both died.

In February, on the day of the escape, violent weather ravaged the African protected area. After the storm, two female giraffes were found in the tantra with their overthrow. The beasts of animals had hatched just seven feet apart. There was only a low bush nearby.

There was a big fracture in the skull of another giraffe at the base of the horn. Scheijen believes that lightning struck the animal’s horn in the horn and traveled to another giraffe.

There was no other external damage to the animals, and even the scavengers had left the Giraffes alone. The carcasses smelled strongly of ammonia. A similar situation has been reported for other animals that died of lightning.

Large four-legged mammals such as giraffes and elephants have been thought to be more susceptible to attacks because their legs are far apart. The lightning rises along one foot and from the other foot back to the ground, usually through the heart.

Between lightning lists entire herds of animals.

One of the worst mass deaths caused by lightning struck in Utah, USA, in September 1939. An 850-headed herd of sheep had been gathered overnight in a mountainous area when lightning struck and a stream apparently flowed across the country through the herd. 835 sheep died and the shepherd sheltered in the tent lost consciousness from the blow. However, he survived.