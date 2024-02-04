Social operations should be made more efficient, they say. The obvious object of surgery is the human being, after all, society is made up of us. On average, we have time to play around with this ball for quite a long time, and some of us even have time to indulge in philosophy.

Could we die more efficiently? Nature teaches us about this too.

Madagascar a chameleon lives on the beautiful island Furcifer Labordi. It holds the record for being the shortest-lived of all of us tetrapods in the world, i.e. vertebrates that use four limbs in their lives.

A lizard lives as an adult for only a few months, quickly produces the next generation of taxpayers, and does not burden the national economy.

Chameleons are amazing animals. They are able to rotate each of their eyes separately so that they can even see behind their backs.

They have a slippery and fast tongue and are able to change color according to the environment. Depending on the situation, they can be red, blue or even green. They would do very well in the elections.

Our story the chameleon is extraordinary even as a chameleon. It lives in very dry areas in the western parts of Madagascar, and in the harsh conditions it is practically programmed only to multiply.

The lizard hatches from the egg in the rains of November and grows into an adult in a couple of months. Then comes the January engagement.

At the beginning of the year, it finds a partner, lays eggs and covers them in sand. That was its life's work. Around this time in February, the lizards stamp the watch card and die off.

Only thousands of eggs remain, from which new lizards hatch again in the November rain. Like mushrooms.

American the filming crew of the nature documentary managed to get great video of such a chameleon.

The female lays eggs and burrows into the ground. Its skin begins to change color on its own as the last electrical impulses of life dance through the dying cells. The animal is a unique work of art that only pulsates for a moment.

Then it lands as soil and the cycle of life starts all over again.