Animal of the week | The equivalent of cupid’s arrows in nature is harsh – snail mating is a raw game

Tomorrow it’s Valentine’s Day. A traditional part of the imagery of love in Western countries has been Cupid shooting his love arrows. According to the story, the person hit by the arrow falls in love with the next person they see.

Love arrows have a counterpart in nature. Although not as romantic as the stories of mythology.

Shells make love arrows that they shoot at their partners before mating. Or they don’t so much shoot through the air, but stab their partner in the neck.

The arrow is formed in a bag in the neck of the snail, and it is the same hard substance as the shell of the conch, i.e. lime.

The reproductive organs of snails are also located in a slightly special place from a human perspective, i.e. on the side of the head.

Snails romance is not exactly uncomplicated. Since they can see almost nothing, their only hope of finding a mate is to first find a slime and then hopefully follow it in the right direction.

Fortunately, the partner’s gender does not matter, because snails are bisexual. Each individual is therefore both male and female. Then just a love arrow to finish.

One of the snails, usually the more experienced one, takes out a spike and tries to stab the other with it. The slug still can’t really see anything, so it’s pretty much search shooting now.

I hope the arrow doesn’t hit the internal organs, because the sharp spike hits hard. Usually the thorn gets stuck in the other’s neck or head.

Why snail sting? The sting of the spike makes the other snail more receptive to sperm. It may also discard sperm it has stored from previous mating partners.

The stung snail is also less likely to mate again, so the stabbing snail’s own genes are more likely to be passed on.

It could be that Cupid’s romantic arrows are really based on the antics of snails. Cupid’s counterpart in Greek mythology was Eros, and the Greeks famously observed nature and its phenomena with interest