A bustling badger can find treasures.

Bridge this week we will be handing out an archeology recognition award. It is deserved by the bustling badger who dug up a Roman coin treasure in Spain.

Badgers are hardworking diggers. The network of tunnels connecting their nest boxes can be hundreds of meters long, with separate sleeping and toilet compartments.

Our story a badger toaded in a cave in La Cuesta in northern Spain last year. Maybe it’s looking for food after a snowstorm.

This large animal, also called a forest animal, managed to dig into a rock pit. People who had sought refuge in that cave in ancient times had hidden money in the turmoil of the late Roman Empire.

A persistent badger dug in the cave piled as many as 90 old coins in front of its nest hole. At this point, the animal made an insight that would be appropriate even for a person polluting the climate: money cannot be eaten. The disappointed and hungry badger must then have wandered his way.

Based on a hint left by the badger, scientists eventually found more than 200 old coins from the cave in as many as three centuries, the most recent of which dates back to the 4th century.

Unfortunately, the badger was on its way when scientists later arrived at the cave. It would certainly have earned at least one earthworm or a plate of berries from its male work.

Badgers have practiced archeology before. In Germany, a badger managed to dig into an old grave where a Slavic warlord who lived in the Middle Ages slept at his last rest.

The man was buried with his sword and a bronze bowl and belt buckle were also found in the grave. The remains tell us that this gentleman was no ordinary footman. The remains of eight people were eventually excavated from the 12th-century burial ground.

Even here times our silent badger badger had disappeared. Or yes the badger keeps the sound. It rumbles, growls, and rumbles as it rumbles.

However, in his absence, the researchers awarded the badger an honorary membership of the Brandenburg Archaeological Museum and the Department for the Protection of Antiquities.