The rocky avocado evolved into food for large terrestrial animals. Today, they are mostly eaten by humans.

Avocados has become fashionable in the north as well. The next time you pick up the bag from the store, sacrifice a small thought for the giant lazy. The delicacy would not exist without these ancient bullies – and their feces.

Avocados evolved in the Americas long ago as food for giant terrestrial animals such as huge peasants. The giant squirrel could be six feet tall and weigh four tons. Such a lousy requires quite a bit of nutrition.

The fatty and energetic avocado was a great snack for the creature, and the sloth devoured the fruit whole. At the same time, the plush seed of avocado got a ride in the lazy gut’s new place, and as it came out a plush fertilizer base.

Avocados also tasted ancient elephants and Glyptodone-giant belts with a back armor the size of a bubble wrap.

But then came the man and killed the fruit courier. After the ice age, almost all large terrestrial animals were hunted to extinction. For the human beast that wandered through the Bering Strait, they were fleshy game.

The avocado was left without a friend. There was no longer any animal large enough to spread its seeds. The ripe fruit dripped to the ground and left to rot. It is strange that the plant did not become extinct.

The Jaguars could occasionally pop fruit, if at all, and their digestion took a hard stone to pass through. Perhaps small mammals like squirrels might have rotated the seeds elsewhere and buried them in the ground.

Fortunately the fruit made a new friend of man. Avocados began to be grown in South America thousands of years before the beginning of time. Humans are almost the only animal that effectively contributes to the spread of avocados. Wild varieties are rare.

Today’s processed avocados are much more fleshy than the fruits popped by giants. While digging the stone, one can still imagine hearing the thunder of the feet of the ancient giants.