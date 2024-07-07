Animal of the week | The ant’s helpful fellow worker will bite the leg off if the wound is at risk of infection

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Ants know how to perform emergency amputations to save the life of a nestmate. The ants examine the wound and decide what to do based on its location. Limb amputation saved 95% of the injured ants, while only 40% survived without the procedure. Only thigh wounds are amputated, because a wound in the thigh damages and slows down the fluid circulation system of the limb.

Ants society is a busy place, and in the course of work sometimes things get hurt and things happen. You can even get a wound on your leg. Fortunately, there is a functioning occupational health service.

The co-worker monitors the condition and licks the wound clean. If necessary, it will bite off the entire leg if an infection threatens. I wish the co-worker next to me in an open office was this helpful and alert!

A recent study made an astonishing discovery: ants really know how to perform emergency amputations to save the life of a nestmate. Ant researcher Erik Frank and colleagues from the University of Würzburg found out Current Biology –in the magazine, how some horse ants treat wounds.

Researchers made small incisions in the legs of the ants, either in the thigh or lower leg. Ants sometimes get similar scratches when they are busy, and the wound can become inflamed and the infection spread.

The ants were clever. They examined the wound and decided, based on the location, how to act. If the wound was on the upper thigh, the ants removed the entire leg. So they chewed on it until it broke, and the patient waited patiently.

If the wound was on the shin, they just licked the wound clean. The treatment was effective: limb amputation saved 95 percent of the patients, while only 40 percent survived without the procedure.

But why do ants only amputate thigh injuries? It turned out that the femoral wound damages and slows down the circulatory system of the ant’s limb. Thus, the leg can be removed before the infection spreads to the body, chewing the limb off takes 40 minutes.

In leg injuries, on the other hand, potential pathogens spread quickly, so a slow amputation would not help. However, cleaning the wound by licking it helps.

So the ant really knows how to diagnose an injury and perform a medical amputation. Ants also have a medicine cabinet. The same group of researchers discovered last year that another species of ant treats wounds with an antibacterial secretion.