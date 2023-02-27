Animal of the week | Strange patterns appeared on the seabed – the culprit was revealed to be an unknown species of fish

Fish can make incredible structures.

Pisces are quite master builders. They know how to make wonderful patterns and sand castles just by moving their fins and moving sand in their mouths.

In 1995, divers marveled at strange patterns on the seabed in Japan off Amami Island.

The base had quite complex and completely symmetrical circles. Before long they disappeared and reappeared elsewhere. The circles were like some kind of mystical cornfield patterns. What or who had made them?

A mystery it also took 18 years to find out. In 2013, researchers decided to photograph the area and discovered a whole new species of fish. As a master builder and artist, a ten-centimeter puffer fish is mixed Torquigener albomaculosus.

The little fish rolled and rolled and moved its fins on the bottom until the result was a wonderfully beautiful circle of sand. It took more than a week to get busy, says the study Scientific Reports in the journal.

Sand circle is the fish’s favorite place. Females choose it for the dog with the finest build. There are ridges in the circle where the female can lay her eggs. Then, the male dilutes the eggs with his fins to provide them with oxygenated water.

The eggs hatch and the structure disappears with the sea currents. The dog goes away and starts to peck a new circle pattern elsewhere.

in Africa on the other hand, rainbow trout living in Lake Malawi build real sand castles. They take sand in their mouths and little by little make a tall ball out of it. The result is fine sand pyramids hollowed out at the top.

Is even a third civil engineer. It is specialized in the earthworks side and handles the foundation work and leveling of the contracts.

Tropical parrotfish nibble on coral with their rock-hard teeth and grind it finely. When the coral passes through the fish’s digestive system, pure white and soft coral sand comes out the other end.

In this case, the end result of a lengthy job is literally itself.